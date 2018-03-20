Asante Kotoko Legend Abdul Razak Feels NEGLECTED After Being Snubbed For Club's Coaching Job

Asante Kotoko legend Karim Abdul Razak has bemoaned treatment meted out to him by his former employers after they overlooked him for the head coach position in favour of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The Porcupine Warriors coaching job became vacant last month after the sacking of Steve Polack following their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Several names popped up on their radar but it was Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin who was handed the job on a one-year deal.

And speaking to Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, Abdul Razak, who guided the Porcupine Warriors to end a ten-year league title drought in 2003, could not comprehend why the club failed to hand the job which he has sought since leaving during the 2003/04 season.

"I feel neglected after all that I did for Kotoko as a player and coach," Razak stated on Oyerepa FM.

"I have lost a lot of opportunities because of my love for Kotoko but whenever there is a chance, they overlook me. The most surprising of them all is Opoku Nti who is a former player, I met him to tell him of my availability but he turned on deaf ears."

"This is Paa Kwasi's second coming and Ebo Mends twice coached the club but a league winning coach of my calibre and a legend of the club side-lined? Let's pray for the current coach so he does well."

Meanwhile, Paa Kwesi guided the Reds to pick a point in their league opener when they played 1-1 draw with WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena last Sunday.

