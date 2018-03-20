Liberty Professionals To Unveil New Coach On Thursday

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals will unveil their new coach Reginald Asante Boateng at the club's secretariat via Facebook on Thursday.

The Dansoman-based have been without a substantive coach since Michael Osei departed the club to join mega-rich lower-tier side FC Star Madrid in the off-season.

The management of the Scientific Soccer lads have turned their attention to Reginald Boateng, who is popularly known in the football fraternity as 'Reggae' during his active playing days with the club.

He is due to lead the side in their first game of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season after their opening day fixture against Aduana Stars was postponed due to the Dormaa-based outfit's CAF Champions League engagement over the weekend.

Liberty will host WAFA in Week Two of the Ghana Premier League at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday, March 25.

The club took to Twitter to announce the unveiling of their first team trainer on Thursday.

We will introduce our new coach Reginald Asante Boateng to the public via Facebook Live this Thursday at 3pm on our Facebook page.







We choose this platform because it allows for journalists outside of Accra to have input in real time.







— LibertyProf FC (@LibertyProfFC) March 20, 2018

