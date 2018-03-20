Kwesi Nyantakyi Assures Ghanaians Of A Title Sponsor For The Ghana Premier League Soon

Ghana Premier League clubs will soon be laughing out loud following a revelation by the GFA President that the league will soon have a title sponsor.

The Ghana Premier League is without a title sponsor following the abrogation of the sponsorship by First Capital Plus in the 2015/16 season.

The 2016/17 season was played without a title sponsor for the league, a phenomenon which is giving the Ghana FA and FIFA Council member sleepless nights.

Speaking to the press at his office at the GFA on Tuesday, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who doubles as the 1st Vice President of CAF hinted that his outfit will soon announce a headline sponsor for the league.

'It's very important to secure a sponsor for the league. I can tell you that no stone is left unturned in our quest to get a headline sponsor for the league,' he said.

'I've travelled far and near to get a sponsor for the Ghana Premier League. Let me state that even just yesterday I was somewhere on another continent chasing a prospective sponsor.

'I'm very optimistic and hopeful that we will get a headline sponsor soon for the league this year,' he added.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com