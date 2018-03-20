Kwesi Nyantakyi: ‘I’m Ready To Assist The Media To Negotiate With StarTimes On League Broadcast Sponsorship’

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has told the media that he is ready to assist them to negotiate with broadcast sponsors of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes, for rights to run live commentary on the Ghana Premier League.

StarTimes, official broadcast right owners of the Ghana Premier League announced before the start of the league that radio and television stations will pay GHC50,000 and GHC200,000 respectively to secure right to run commentary and show highlights of the league.

The development has received massive media uproar with many media house calling for a reduction in the figures to enable them to run commentary on the league.

Following the media outcry, the President of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed he is ready to assist the media to negotiate with StarTimes to reach a compromising conclusion to ensure massive coverage for the league.

