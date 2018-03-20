'Kwahu Easter Marathon Would Be An International Event' - Obomenghene

Nana Effa Opinamang III, the Obomenghene, has said the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), has plans of making the first ever 'Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon' an internationally accepted event, comparable to other international marathons in the world.

Speaking at the press launch of the first-ever 'Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon' the Obomenghene said, they want to build the brand and image of the annual event to become attractive like Boston, Berlin or London marathons that have grown to become internationally accepted events.

'Our dream for this marathon is to make it as big as other international events with people all over the world coming to Kwahu to experience our mountain by racing on it.

'We also want to see winners of this marathon going on to participate in other international marathons and winning as well,

'The Kenyans have made good use of the mountain to become international icons. We also have the mountains here to unearth intentional athletes.

'I urge all the people in Kwahu and other parts of the country to participate in this marathon to make it a great success,' he stated.

He appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to support the organisation of the event.

The Obemenghene expressed appreciation to Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), Kofikrom Pharmacy, Star Times Ghana Limited, Mr Tours and Cheap Tickets.