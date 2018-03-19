Inter Allies Coach Insists Adebayor Could Only Get Better

Head Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi heaped praise on Inter Allies star man Victorien Adje Adebayor but believes the Nigerien forward needs to more work as there’s a lot more to do to improve as a player.

Adebayor bagged a brace and was named the NASCO man of the match on his debut as Allies commenced the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season with an emphatic 3-0 win over Bechem United at the Tema Sports Stadium last Saturday.

The head coach was happy with the forward’s display in ensuring victory but is of the opinion he could improve his game: “I think he (Adebayor) did his job, his job was to score goals and he did.”

“Also he had a lot of other tasks that he has to perform, not everything went well so he has a lot of rooms he has to improve because he is a very talented player.”

Adebayor scored his first and second goals in the 58th and 73rd minutes to hand the Capelli Boys a perfect scoreline at the start of the campaign, Dan Amanfo scored the opener in the 51st minute.

Kenichi and his boys will play Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports on Sunday.