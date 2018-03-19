Elmina Sharks Goalkeeper Joseph Essam To Undergo Scan Test

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper, Joseph Essam who was substituted after suffering a heavy collision in the game against Dreams FC is expected to undergo a scan test.

The shot-stopper regained consciousness and was able to make the trip with his teammates late last night to Elmina.

But the medical team have decided against taking chances and have recommended that the player undergo a scan to determine the complete state of his health.

Kelvin Aboagye Yeboah, speaking to Sharks Media confirmed that the player is currently in a better condition but they don’t want to take chances.

"The medical team were very professional in their dealings yesterday. We are happy that Joseph is back to normal but he would later in the day undergo a scan to determine the extent of injury".

Elmina Sharks lost 1-0 to Dreams Fc at the Theatre of Dreams courtesy Zuberu Sharani’s goal in the closing stages of the game.