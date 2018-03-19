PUMA Unveils New National Team Jerseys

Kit sponsor, Puma has unveiled a new series of national team jerseys ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The newly designed jerseys also have that of the four-time Africa champions.

The Black Stars kit which is white in colour has the National colours (Red, Yellow and Green) designed on the neck with a black star in the middle of the jersey.

The logo of the Ghana Football Association is also located at the top right corner of the kit as well as the PUMA logo also at the left.