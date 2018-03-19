Niger Envoy Endorses Peace Jersey

The Nigerien Embassy in Ghana is the latest to endorse the Peace Jersey, a football for humanity program; using the beautiful game of football to promote peace.

The Embassy has also been honoured by the Humanity Magazine for the promotion of relations and international peace and security by the government of the country.

The Niger ambassador to Ghana Dr Alhousseini Ousmane Speaking in a special ceremony to receive the award and endorse the humanity magazine peace jersey, the football for humanity program of using the beautiful game of football to promote peace before, during and after elections in Africa praised Ghana's shining democracy in Africa.

Dr Alhousseini, who was present at the Independence square on March 6 to join Ghana's celebration of its 61st independence anniversary described Ghana as a land of peace and stability.

The C.EO of the Humanity magazine Yahaya Alhassan praised president Mahamadou Issoufou and the Niger Foreign Affairs Ministry for appointing such an exemplary figure in the shape of Dr Alhousseini to Ghana, which deeply explains the importance of the Niger-Ghana relations to both countries.

Alhassan who is also the founder of the Africa Eye continued by thanking the Niger government for their sacrificial fight against extremism and militants across the region which he stressed deserves worldwide commendation.

“Today, Niger are no minnows in football, I extend my appreciation to all the stakeholders who have helped shaped Niger football to an appreciable level, though there is still room for improvement,” he added.