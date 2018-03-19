Hearts Boss Describes Draw With Eleven Wonders As Unfortunate

Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington insists his side should have taken more than a point against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

The Phobians started the new Ghana Premier League season on a disappointing note as they were held by the newly promoted side.

Winful Cobbinah handed Hearts a commanding lead after converting a spot-kick in the first 10 minutes but veteran striker ensured Wonders earned a memorable point by equalising in the second half.

“We came in to pick the three points but unfortunately in the second half, they allowed a very cheap header from Alex Asamoah. That got them the equaliser. My intention was to pick the three points but there’s nothing bad about it, to begin with only one point as we are going to prepare well,” Wellington said in a post-match interview.

The gaffer, however, was full of praise for the new boys.

“They are a good side. They’ve started well. They played well and if they can continue to play like this, they will go far” the Hearts coach said of Eleven Wonders.''

Hearts face Ashgold in next game at home while Wonders travel to Karela United.