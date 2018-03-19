Joshua Tijani: AshantiGold Captain Excited With Winning Start

AshantiGold captain Joshua Tijani is elated with their positive start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wa All Stars on Sunday.

The hosts needed a 19th-minute goal from striker Shafiu Mumuni to claim all the three points at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

"In everything you do, the beginning is always difficult but our aim was to claim our first three points of the before the upcoming fixtures," he said.

"Being able to achieve that gives us a great feeling. We hope to make improvements subsequently."

Ashanti Gold SC will travel to Cape Coast to tackle Hearts of Oak in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League 2017/2018 season.

