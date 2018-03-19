Richard Mpong Hopes To Lead Elmina Sharks To Top Four Finish

Elmina Sharks midfielder Richard Mpong has promised to shoulder the club to a top-four place finish in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League.

The former Aduana Stars tricky winger was one of the best performers for Elmina Sharks in their 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League opener at the Dawu Park on Sunday.

"I train a lot. I listen to my coaches' instruction very well. Off and on the field, that's my secret," Richard Mpong told FootballMadeInGhana.com

"The diminutive midfielder resolved to do his best for Elmina Sharks. 'When I came to Elmina Sharks, they had their own target and ambition. I decided to come in and help the team with my small experience so that we can achieve the target and the ambition of the club," Mpong added.

Sharks will play Aduana Stars in week 2 of the league on Saturday, March 24.

