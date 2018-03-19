Wa All Stars Captain Rashid Seidu Wants Side To Draw Positives From Opening Defeat

Wa All Stars goalkeeper and captain Rashid Seidu have called on his teammates to draw positive lessons from their narrow defeat to Ashanti Gold.

The 2016 league champions opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Ashanti Gold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday.

Seidu believes the loss has given the Northern Blues a hint of what to correct and address before their next fixture.

"It is a good experience for me and the rest of the squad. We have a lot of new faces in the team so it was a good experience for all of us," he said.

"We will have to learn from this defeat and go back to prepare for the other matches awaiting us."

They play Ebusua Dwarfs at home in the next league game.

