Karela United Coach Johnson Smith RAGES And Blames EVERYBODY For Medeama Defeat

Karela United coach Johnson Smith has blamed 'everybody' for his side's 1-0 defeat to Medeama in their opening fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

United dominated the match at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park but were undone by an early strike from Kwame Boateng.

But the coach was less than impressed with his side's inability to pick at least a point from the fixture, accusing everybody of masterminding their defeat.

"I am not surprised because, before this game, Medeama coach had publicly stated he was going to use every means necessary to win the game," he fumed at the post-match conference

"He was all over the place and you all saw how the game ended.

"The referee was poor and he played a role in our defeat today. Everything and everybody conspired against us.

"But we'll go back and prepare for the next game."

The Premier League new boys host fellow debutante Techiman Eleven Wonders in their next game at home.

