Medeama Coach Samuel Boadu Hits Back, 'Schools' Karela United Coach To Learn To Accept Defeat

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has hit back at Johnson Smith, 'schooling' the Karela United coach to learn to accept defeat in good faith.

Smith blamed referee Bright Nsiah for their defeat and accused his opposite number of deploying 'negative' tactics as his side lost 1-0 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

But Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has hit back in equal measure, schooling the Karela United gaffer to learn to accept defeat.

"I have never said anywhere that I will adopt crude means to win the game. It's a figment of his own imagination," he told reporters on Sunday.

"He (Johnson Smith) must learn to accept defeat. That is the hallmark of a good coach. You don't go attacking your colleagues.

"My boys did not play as I wanted but we must be content with bagging the three points. I have to go back and correct the mistakes.

"I have not come here to blame Karela coach for anything. He has been in the business long enough to understand that this is football.

"His boys played well but we were the luckier on the day. He must learn to accept defeat."

Striker Kwame Boateng scored the vital goal in the 8th minute after connecting beautifully from Agyenim Boateng's pass.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com