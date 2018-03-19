Wa All Stars Defender Isshaku Konda Says Inexperience Cost Them Three Points At AshantiGold

Wa All Stars defender Isshaku Konda has attributed their 1-0 defeat to AshantiGold in the league opener to inexperience.

The Northern-based outfit got off to a losing start in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier campaign after falling to Shafiu Mumuni's first-half strike at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

In the aftermath of the match, stalwart defender Konda insisted their inexperience cost the needed points in the match as the squad was made up of relatively budding players.

"We lost through an early goal and that really cost us but it's okay for us. If you study us, most of our players were missing today so we had to use the first and second division players and they are not well experiencing and you saw it from our first half performance,' he said after the game.

Meanwhile, Isshaku Konda intimated the experienced players spoke to the new boys at half hence a better showing after the interval.

"When we went for the break we told them to be confident on the ball and that helped us in the second half and playing away the pressure wasn't too much."

Wa All Stars had a good preseason winning the GFA/Startimes gala but looked a pale shadow of the side that won the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago.

