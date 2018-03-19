Wa All Stars Coach Sokpari Happy With Team's Display In AshGold Defeat

Wa All Stars head coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari has expressed his satisfaction of his team's performance despite losing in the season's opener.

The Northern Blues were beaten 1-0 by Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

A 19th-minute goal by Shafiu Mumuni gave the Elephants the points.

"I am okay with the performance. In football sometimes, anything goes. Is the game of the moment. My boys started the game very slow with a detector rate," he told reporters.

"At halftime, I drew their attention to that. I made them to understand that they need to step up to be more aggressive and they gave adherence to the instructions that is we were matching our opponent's boot to boot."

Sokpari believes his team will pick up pieces in subsequent fixtures.

"My boys did well. You can see that a good number of them are still young. I think that with time they will pick up going forward."

