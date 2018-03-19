Make A Mark In Ghana Football - Kennedy Agyapong Tells George Afriyie

Tough-talking Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has pledged to massively support Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie if he makes a difference in the country's football.

The MP tasked the Vice President of GFA to bring positive change to the sport to avert his criticism next year.

The outspoken politician said this at a party on Friday night to mark the 50th birthday of George.

“We need to support our clubs, I will support George by injecting cash into the game; it excites me whenever I see Ghana play. It is about time we decouple politics from football. The politics in football is not healthy.

“George, if you fail to effect positive change, I will not hold you guiltless, if you take the mantle, make sure you make a difference in Ghana football.”

The Liberty Professionals boss announced his plans to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi at the gathering of members of the football fraternity.

He promised to publicize his comprehensive plans and vision for Ghana Football in the coming days.

The Black Stars Management Committee Chairman indicated that “for the last few months I have had questions regarding whether I will be contesting for the FA presidency in 2019 following the public disclosure of my boss Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi that he will not be contesting the next election.

“Mr Chairman, I would like to use this memorable occasion to announce my intention to take part in 2019 GFA Presidential election.”

He added: “Following an extensive consultation with all the relevant stakeholders, I will be putting out my vision for Ghana football in the coming days.”