Chelsea President Labels Referee Samuel Suker As An Armed Robber

President of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Kwame Nketiah has labelled referee Samuel Suker as an armed robber after he awarded a penalty during his side’s clash with Ebusua Dwarfs.

Dwarfs were awarded a penalty after Mustapha was brought down, and Amoah Mensah converted the spot kick for the only goal of the match.

Referee Suker made the headlines during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season and astute football has cautioned him not to step his foot in Berekum branding his an armed robber.

“The referee is a complete armed robber. He is not fit to handle games. He is such a thief and I'm warning him never to set foot in Berekum because it could be disastrous.

“We will not keep letting thieves like Suker let our investment go down the drain. He cooked a penalty for Dwarfs and that is his hallmark. The FA must make sure this thief doesn't get to officiate games. He must be taken off because he is unfit,” he added.