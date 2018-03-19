Asante Kotoko Favorite To Win GPL - WAFA Coach

Head coach of WAFA, Klaus Rasmussen believes Asante Kotoko is one of the favourites to clinch this year's Ghana Premier League title following their 1-1 draw in the opening round of the campaign in Sogakope on Saturday.

Yakubu Mohammed cancelled out Aminu Mohammed's 3rd-minute strike to end the match in a stalemate.

Yakubu's goal was the Porcupine Warriors' first goal at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena and the Danish trainer believes they did their best to pick the maximum points but insisted their opponents look strong to finish the season as champions.

“I'm satisfied we got a point but I'm a little bit disappointed we didn't take all the points," Rasmussen told Class Sports.

“But they gave a strong performance and I believe they are one of the favourites to win the league, so I will say I'm happy about the whole outcome but then again I will say we should have had all the three points.”

Quizzed if the absence of some of their last season's key players played a major part in their failure to win the match, he said, “You can't compare the two sides. I will not make that comparison but I will say is that we'll do our best and I'm happy with the way we played.”

WAFA will play as guests to Liberty Professionals in week two of the league at the Carl Reindorf Stadium on Sunday, March 25.