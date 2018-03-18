USA Wins 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang

The United States of America (USA) hauled most medals to emerge champions of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games held in PyeingChang, South Korea.

The top five on the medals table were USA, NPA (neutral athletes), Canada, France and Germany.

49 nations including Ghana, represented by Akwesi Frimpong, among the 570 athletes took part in the Games which had North Korea participating for the first time.

Though Ghana’s Frimpong placed last (30) in his skeleton event, he was one of the athletes who stole the show and reports indicate that his outfit is being considered to be taken to the Olympic Museum.

Chef du Mission for the PyeongChang Game, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib said the 2018 Winter Games was a memorable event with some countries without snow, like Jamaica, Nigeria and Ghana appearing to prove that weather condition can not prevent one from exhibiting his or her sporting talent.

He noted that PyeongChang was a testing moment for Frimpong who was advertised worldwide and has promised to target a medal in four years time in China 2022.