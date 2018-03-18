Ghana Premier League Side Inter Allies Hire Japanese Physiotherapist Yamada Tetsuo

Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has brought in countryman Yamada Tetsuo to be part of his backroom staff.

Tetsuo will work as a physiotherapist for the 'Eleven Is To One'.

He was spotted on the bench during Saturday's 3-0 win over Bechem United in the first game for the 2017/2018 season.

Also on the Inter Allies was assistant coach Yaw Preko who worked with Yatsuhashi at Hearts of Oak and briefly at Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

