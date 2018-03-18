Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Alexis Sanchez And Paul Pogba Not Missed As United Head To FA Cup Semi-Finals

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored in each half as Manchester United reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Lukaku picked up Matic's precise pass from outside the box and headed home the opener after 37 minutes

Matic doubled United's lead seven minutes from time with another header, this time from an Ashley Young free-kick to seal their passage to the last four

Alexis Sanchez started a Manchester United match on the bench for the first time since his January arrival, with Paul Pogba another among the substitutes for the FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

The 29-year-old acquisition from Arsenal has flattered to deceive since his high-profile arrival and was part of a strong-looking bench named by United manager Jose Mourinho.

STAR MAN

Nemanja Matic controlled the midfield throughout the entirety of the game and showed exactly why Jose Mourinho was so keen to bring him to the club. Found Lukaku for the opener with a sumptuous pass, while also scoring himself. His sheer physical presence makes him a force in midfield, but his positioning and technical ability make him invaluable to this side. When you compare the impact he has compared to Paul Pogba, you can understand why it is the France midfielder that is settling for a place on the bench. [Every player rated here].

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In a turbulent week for manager Jose Mourinho, he would have wanted a commanding performance to signify to the world his side are still the real deal. While he may not have got that on Saturday evening, his players did the job required of them. Matic's cross to Lukaku was incredible and found the Belgian at the back post to head home from just two yards out.