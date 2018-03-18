Liverpool 5-0 Watford - Mo Salah Grabs Four As Sorry Hornets Are Stung By The Egyptian King

Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League thanks to four goals from the incredible Mohamed Salah helped see off a sorry Watford side.

The Egyptian king left defenders in his wake as he danced through to score the first before poking in Robertson’s cross late in the second half.

He then set up Roberto Firmino’s clever goal, before adding two more strikes later in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League and have opened up a seven-point gap over Chelsea in fifth.

Star Man – Mohamed Salah

Who else? It had to be Salah. Few people would have thought the Egyptian winger would be a contender for Premier League player of the season when he signed in the summer, but he now is one of the frontrunners. Gave the Watford defenders a torrid time, which they’ll certainly be having nightmares about.

Moment of the match – Salah’s dancing feet

Salah’s first goal epitomised exactly why defences around Europe are terrified of the forward. Picking the ball up with space to run into, his direct stance had the Hornets on the backfoot immediately. When he left Holebas on his backside by checking inside onto his right foot, it was eerily reminisced of Lionel Messi leaving Jerome Boateng on the floor in 2015.