Kenichi Yatsuhashi Lavishes Praises On Victorien Adebayor After Bechem Humbling

Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has eulogized Victorien Adebayor after Nigerien striker hit a brace in their heavy win over Bechem United in the opening fixture of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

The Eleven-is-to-One lads got off to a dream start in the league following their 3-0 victory against Bechem United at te Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.

However, it was the Nigerien import who was singled out for praise by the Japanese tactician in the wake of the match though he insisted there's more room for improvement.

"He is young and his job is to score goals like he did. He has a lot of task to perform as well," Yatsuhashi told Radio XYZ.

"There is a lot of room for him to improve because he is a very talented player."

Adebayor was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.

