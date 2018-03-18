Samuel Tetteh Scores As LASK Linz Come From Behind To Beat Mattersburg In Austria

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh continued his decent scoring form by netting his second goal in two games for LASK Linz who recovered from a poor start to beat Mattersburg 3-1 in Austrian Bundesliga.

LASK got off to the worst possible start when they conceded in the first minute but Tetteh restored parity on 55 minutes as he calmly slotted home from close range.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Brazilian attacker JoÃ£o Victor scored a brace to win the game for LASK. They sit fifth on the table following the win.

Tetteh has scored a total of three goals for LASK since joining on loan from Salzburg.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com