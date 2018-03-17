modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Sports News

Levante Striker Emmanuel Boateng Hails 'Great' Win Over Eibar

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng was delighted Levante boosted their La Liga survival hopes with a ''great'' victory over Eibar on Friday night.

In what was a tight game, Boateng was the difference maker as he grabbed the winning goal for Levante to clinch all spoils.

Boateng netted in the 64th-minute winner for the hosts by clearing the goalkeeper inside the area and finding the open net following a fast breakaway. The goal came four minutes after he came off the bench, and one minute after striker Charles Dias equalized for Eibar.

The 21-year-old took to his twitter to show his delight. He posted:

