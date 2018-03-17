Unforgiving Great Olympics Supporters Vow To Teach Management Bitter Lesson For Leading A Chaotic Campaign

Great Olympics fans, led by chief supporter Joseph Langerbel have vowed to teach the management of the club bitter lessons for supervising chaotic campaign that has seen the club relegated after the 2016/17 Premier League season.

Langerbel strongly lashed out at the club's management for their poor show in the Ghana Premier League insisting they should not cover up their shameless display by dragging unnecessary litigation with the Ghana FA.

The unforgiving supporters of Olympics have vowed to teach the management a lesson after their chaotic organisation has led the club to failure on several fronts.

Supporters are planning a demonstration against the Amarkai Amarteifio management with the Afotey Odai faction seeking to wrestle control from the current Lebanese-led management of the team.

Langerbel who has been speaking from the Afotey Odai front argues that a club that had two coaches fighting each other with a different set of players in a season, losing four home matches at ago does not deserve to fight for a Premier League spot.

'We have been relegated long ago why are the leaders trying to disturb the domestic game? I am an Olympics supporters leader but I don't support something that is calculated to disturb a whole system because of someone's interest,' Langerbel told Top FM in Accra.

'The club lost four home matches in the row losing 12 points in the process. Which serious club will do that? We would have had 52 points if we had won those four matches. We wouldn't be in court if we had played our games well,' he added.

Langabell argues that the posture of the leadership of the club is embarrassing for the teaming fans of the club and they - the fans- will deal with the leadership drastically.

Great Olympics after being relegated from the Ghana Premier League by placing 14th on the 16-club league resorted to court after petition the FA for Bechem United and Elmina Sharks to be docked points for fielding an unqualified player for them (Olympics) to gain an advantage.

The DC of the Ghana FA responded by telling Great Olympics the regulations of the FA does not allow for a petition to be used to dock a club's points but the Accra club adamantly claims they will not allow the league to kick off resorting to applying for an injunction from a law court on the league.

