C.K Akunnor insists He's Yet To Sign Contract With AshantiGold SC

Charles Akunnor has disclosed that he is yet to sign an official contract with AshantiGold before the Ghana Premier League season kicks off.

The former Dreams FC trainer rescued the Miners from the claws of relegation after languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table in the 2016/17 season.

The 44-year-old was rumoured to be going back to Dreams FC at the end of the season but reports emerged that the Obuasi-based outfit has reached an agreement with him to continue his stay with them.

However, all does not look well as the trainer has hinted inconclusive negotiations with the side's new investors.

"I have not signed yet for AshantiGold after my previous contract expired," Akunnor told Oyerepa FM.

"Negotiations are on-going and hope we agree on something before our first game."

Nana Adu Abankoro Acheampong (Achiken), who is one of the investors that have acquired a stake in the club, indicated they [the investors] are ready to work with Akunnor and will offer him a contract soon.

Meanwhile, the Miners will begin their premier league season with a game against Wa All Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com