Karela United Defender Godfred Saka Expects Tough Medeama Test

Karela United defender Godfred Saka expects Medeama to offer his side a tough test when they clash at the T&A park on Sunday in matchday 1 of Ghana Premier League.

Saka admitted Medeama at Tarkwa are always difficult to beat but is hopeful Karela will come out with a positive result.

'Medeama are not a bad side, we found it tough every time we played there when I was at Aduana. But now I have joined a new team and thing will be different,' Saka told footballmadeinghana.com

'We have really prepared well for the game. Now the league is coming one which is what we have been waiting for every day,'

The experienced lateral defender further urged the Karela fans to come and support them as they seek a bright start against their regional rivals.

'I am urging all our supporters to come and be behind us at Tarkwa, it is going to be a good game and we will go all out'

Saka joined Karela from Aduana Stars after eight successful years with the Ghana Premier League champions.

