Thomas Partey Sends Message Of Support To Injured Teammate Filipe Luis

Ghana's Thomas Partey has sent a message of encouragement to Atletico Madrid teammate Filipe Luis, who suffered a broken leg in Atletico Madrid's Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Partey echoed the feelings of many Rojiblancos fans by wishing the 32-year-old a speedy recovery.

The full-back sustained the injury when he nicked the ball away as Eder was about to shoot, and was kicked by the home striker instead.

Filipe Luis underwent tests following his return to Madrid and Atletico announced on Friday morning that he had suffered "a fracture of the fibula in his left leg".

Atletico have not said how long they expect the Brazilian to be out for, but reports in Spain suggest he might recover in time for the world cup.

