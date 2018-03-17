Former Kotoko Winger Ollenu Ashitey Eyes Foreign Move To Get Career On Back On Track

Former Asante Kotoko winger Ollenu Ashitey has targeted a move abroad to whip his career back into line.

The midfielder had a beige spell with the Porcupine Warriors and was released at the end of the season.

Ashitey, who also previously played for Hearts of Oak, wants to take the next step which is representing a foreign club.

''For now, I haven't decided what next for me in terms of my career, but it certainly won't be the Ghana Premier League,'' Ashitey told 442gh.com.

''My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside.

''I have played for Hearts of Oak and played for Asante Kotoko and I am proud of that. But I need to move on and relaunch my career at a club that will afford me the opportunity to play week in week out.''

