BREAKING NEWS… George Afriyie Confirm Ambition To Contest For GFA Presidency In 2019

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has announced his ambition in contesting for the 2019 presidency.

The seasoned football administrator made this known to journalists during his birthday celebration.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the current president of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed his intention not to seek for re-election in 2019 after assuming office in December 2005.

However, several football administrators in the country have confirmed their interest in taking the mantle from CAF 1st vice president but Liberty Professionals Board Member has been highly tipped to lead country's football governing body.

The George Afriyie who doubles as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman becomes the second person to confirm his interest in contesting for the top post after Kudjoe Fianoo who is the GHALCA chairman disclosed his ambition of contesting for the GFA presidency seat.

He will be expected to change the current state of Ghana football if he wins the top post in 2019.

More to follow...