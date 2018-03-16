Happy Man Bitters Sign One Year Sponsorship Deal With Berekum Chelsea

Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters have signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea.

The sponsorship package was announced at the company’s Head Office in Accra on Thursday.

Chelsea becomes the second Ghana Premier League club the alcoholic beverage producer is sponsoring their regional rivals, Aduana Stars.

The Berekum based club have been charged to ensure that Happy Man Bitters receives good mileage in return for an undisclosed but handsome cash as part of the agreement.

Board Chairman of Charger Limited, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey after the signing indicated that the company has the growth of Ghana sports at heart and as a growing brand, it will support sports development in the country.

Nana Oduro Sarfo, who is the Management Member of the club signed the contract on behalf of Brekum Chelsea and thanked the management of Charger Limited for settling on Berekum Chelsea.

Charger Limited is also the official sponsor of Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC).