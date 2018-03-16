Premier League Clubs Vow To Defy Claims Of Injunction To Play League

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League have vowed to play in the top flight from tomorrow despite claims of an injunction on the competition, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

A supporter of Accra Great Olympics claims he has placed an injunction on the League but those claims have largely been ignored by people in football and the Premier League clubs.

Despite claims by Oloboi Commodore that they are not behind the injunction, the Olympics chief is the one distributing the purported injunction even though he is not a bailiff.

But clubs in the League say they will defy the claims of an injunction and will go ahead to play in the top flight from Saturday.

General Manager of newly promoted side Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin has vehemently kicked against the purported latest injunction insisting his side will go ahead with the league, calling the bluff of the Wonder Club.

He challenged the court to arrest all club administrators if the purported injunction being served by Oloboi Commodore is legitimate.

"With or without an injunction, the league will come on this weekend. The court should arrest all the club administrators," Takyi Arhin told Sikka FM in Kumasi.

Accra Great Olympics had their application for an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League thrown out by an Accra High Court redirecting the aggrieved club to go back to the Ghana FA to seek their grievances addressed.

