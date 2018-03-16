CONFIRMED... Ghana To Play Iceland On June 7th

The Football Association of Iceland has confirmed they will play Ghana in an international friendly match at Laugardalsvellir on Thursday, June 7th before travelling to Russia two days later.

The Ghana Football Association hinted at a playing some friendly matches after failing to make it to a four straight successive World Cup appearance in Russia to better their FIFA rankings but could not concretise it.

However, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara indicated over the weekend that the federation is yet to reach an agreement with any country.

"As I speak to you now the FA hasn’t confirmed the friendly match yet," he said as quoted by sportsnetghana.com

But the Icelandic Federation announced on Friday means barring last-minute hitches the team will engage the four-time African Champions in their "last game" before going to Russia

"A team of men will play against Ghana at Laugardalsvellir on June 7th, but the game is the last game of the team in preparation for World Cup 2018 in Russia", reported the official website of the Icelandic Federation.