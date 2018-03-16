StarTimes Cautions Illegal Broadcasters Of Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League official broadcast holders StarTimes has cautioned media houses and individuals to desist from illegally broadcasting matches this season.

The warning goes to broadcasting matches without authorization on both traditional media and social media.

This also includes radio commentary of matches.

A statement signed by Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, Akofa Djankui read: ''StarTimes is by this communique calling on all media houses to desist from broadcasting the Ghana Premier League matches without the requisite license

''As the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League and other GFA products, we hold the exclusive rights to the airing of the content live on Radio, Television and online streaming.

''StarTimes is aware that a number of media houses run commentary on radio and use unauthorized viewing systems (Websites/Facebook) to stream the matches live.

''This practice of airing matches without any license from the official broadcaster infringes on the broadcaster's right

''StarTimes together with the GFA will take strong and active measures towards the enforcement of our copyright and will pursue criminal and civil actions against any media house and journalist who supply unauthorized footage and audio commentary from the various matches.''

