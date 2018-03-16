modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Division One League To Start Next Weekend

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Ghana Football Association has announced that the second-tier league will start next weekend.

A statement on the FA's website read: ''The 2017/18 Division One League will kick off this next weekend across all match venues in all three zones.

"After the court dismissed Great Olympics' application for an interlocutory injunction on Thursday, the Ghana Football Association announced that the league season will begin from March 17& 18.

''However, though the Ghana Premier League will commence this Saturday, the second tier league will begin next weekend at all zonal venues.

''All DOL clubs and other stakeholders are to take note accordingly.''

