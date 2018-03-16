Bukom Banku Pledges To Knock Down Bastie Samir In Re-Match

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Komoko aka Bukom Banku has vowed to knock down Bastie Samir when the two go face to face in their rematch on June 30.

Bastie, in October last year, famously handed Bukom Banku his first professional the loss of his career after he was knocked down out in the seventh round of an exhilarating bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Both boxers have remained inactive since their showdown 5 months ago.

However, the two boxers on Thursday officially agreed to a rematch, and the tough-talking boxer is optimistic about knocking out Bastie Samir.

“I thank Bastie Samir for giving me a rematch,” an enthusiastic Bukom Banku said after signing the contract.

“I admit I lost the first bout, but I want to tell Samir that my loss was of my own doing. This time he is not going to have his way. When I beat him, there will be a third fight to settle matters,” he added.