Uefa Champions League Quarter-Final's Draw, Who Makes It To Semi-Final's

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been made, the draw which took place at 11:00GMT on Friday 16th March in Nyon, Switzerland. Juventus, Roma, Sevilla, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the lucky teams whose hopes of claiming the trophy still remains alive. THE TIES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

FC BARCELONA VS AS ROMA

Barca, among the favourites for the tournament, have benefitted form what many would see as a favourable draw here as they face a Roma side who needed the away goals rul to sneak past Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16.

A good draw for the Spanish side who look well-placed to challenge for this year's title.

Barca were the first team drawn, meaning that they will play the first leg at the Camp Nou on either April 3 or April 4, before heading to the Stadio Olimpico the following week (April 10/11).

Barca remains the favourite to take home the trophy after a Lionel Messi-inspired performance saw them sweep Premier League champions Chelsea to one side by three goals to nil in the second leg of their last-16 clash this week.

SEVILLA VS BAYERN MUNICH

Sevilla's rewarded for dumping Manchester United out of the competition is a clash with an in-form Bayern side who have been reborn under Jupp Heynckes and which put eight goals past Turkish outfit Besiktas over two legs in the last round.

A difficult tie for the Andalusians following their famous win over Manchester United as they host the German champions.

Sevilla have never played Bayern Munich in Uefa competition. So, it's very difficult to tell who makes it to the semi finals.

Following a sticky start to the campaign, Bayern have been reborn under Jupp Heynckes and are still fighting to record a domestic and European treble.

Both sides go into the quarters in fine form, with Sevilla having shocked Manchester United at Old Trafford to progress, whilst Bayern hit Turkish side Besiktas for eight over two legs as they cruised into the last eight.

Bayern have plenty of European pedigree to call upon and will be expected to emerge victorious, but in knockout competition, you never know what is around the corner.

JUVENTUS VS REAL MADRID

Juventus are given a chance at revenge following their defeat at the hand of 'Los Blancos' in last year's final in Cardiff.

Last year’s final will be replayed! Twice! Their head-too-head record is pretty even: 22 goals per team, Juventus have won eight, lost nine and drawn two.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved too hot to handle on that occasion but Juve showed their resilience by holding off a late Tottenham rally in the round of 16. A tasty tie between last season's finalists! Real will make the trip to Turin in the first leg before hosting the Italian champions at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture.

In Cardiff, Juventus were outclassed by a Real side that has reigned over Europe in recent years. Having won the competition two years on the trot, Zidane's men are now on a mission to salvage their somewhat disastrous league campaign with their third consecutive Champions League triumph.

This year, the two sides staged spectacular last-16 ties. Juventus produced a whiplash-inducing quickfire double to sink Spurs at Wembley and Real Madrid emerged victorious against the favourites PSG with a thumping 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

For the neutrals, this quarter final will be the pick of the bunch. This one will be billed as a vengeance tie for the Italians as they pursue their personal vendetta against 'Los Blancos.'

LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY

An intriguing tie between the two teams who could end the season occupying first and second place in the Premier League. Aside from Bayern, Liverpool and City were the two teams who qualified for the quarters with the least fuss but there is only place for once of them in the semis. An all-English tie to finish with Anfield set to host one of its famous European nights in the first leg. Klopp v Guardiola, with only one place up for grabs in the semi-finals.

The two teams have already played out two memorable clashes in the Premier League this year. City won the first following a red card for Sadio Mane that did not go down well in some parts of Merseyside.

However, Liverpool exacted their revenge in the return fixture. In one of the all time great Premier League games, they ran out 4-3 winners and ended the unbeaten run of Pep Guardiola's side in spectacular fashion.

Liverpool and Manchester City have never played each other in Uefa competition, as they will go toe to toe again, this time under lights on a Champions League night in what promises to be an intimidating atmosphere.

FIXTURES

first legs

April 3: Sevilla vs Bayern, Juventus vs Real Madrid

April 4: Barcelona vs Roma, Liverpool vs Manchester City

Second legs

April 10: Roma vs Barcelona, Manchester City vs Liverpool

April 10: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, Real Madrid vs Juventus