Liverpool To Face Manchester City In Champions League Quarter-Finals
SKYSPORTS
Liverpool will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The teams have already met twice in the Premier League this season, both winning their home games. Anfield will host the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which will be played on April 3/4 with the second leg to be held on April 10/11.
City secured their place in the last eight by beating Basel 5-2 on aggregate, while Liverpool saw off Porto courtesy of a 5-0 first-leg win in Portugal.
Holders Real Madrid will play Juventus in a repeat of last season's final, Sevilla's reward for eliminating Manchester United is a tie with five-times winners Bayern Munich, while Barcelona meet Roma.
More to follow... Champions League quarter-final draw Barcelona v Roma Sevilla v Bayern Munich Juventus v Real Madrid Liverpool v Manchester City First legs to be played on April 3/4 with second legs on April 10/11
