Goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy Vows To See Out Dreams FC Contract

Goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy wants to see out his contract at Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

McCarthy returned to the club after ending a loan spell at Israeli second-tier side Hapoel Afula F.C.

The former Ghana international claims he has been contacted by some clubs but he is not in a hurry to leave.

''Yes, there has been some contacts from some clubs on their desire to sign me on, but the truth, however, is that I have a contract with Dreams and I intend to see out that contract,' Maccarthy told Graphic Sports

''Dreams FC have helped me to gain my first experience in my professional career in Europe and I'm grateful; I can't just turn my back to them at the least better offer.

''To show my appreciation, I'm ready and willing to give of my best to ensure that the targets of the club are achieved.''

