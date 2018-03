Ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders, Hearts of Oak have intensified their training.

The Phobians are determined to end their nine years trophy drought.

Good morning. #TeamHearts training for Sunday's league opener with Techiman XI WONDERS. #AHOSC https://t.co/IUmQ10Dj6y — Accra Hearts of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 16, 2018