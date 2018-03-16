45th  Volta Schools And Colleges Inter Zonal Sports Festival Ends

The 45th Annual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in the Volta region has ended successfully with Central and Southern Zones emerging as overall winners in various disciplines at the Ho Sports Stadium.

Seven (7) zones, namely Upper Mid –South, Lower North, Upper North, South, Lower Mid – South, Central and North all took part in eight (8) disciplines at the Ho Stadium and the Mawuli School Park.

The disciplines which comprise of Soccer, Handball, Table Tennis, Athletics, Basketball, Netball, Volleyball and Cross Country saw great individual performances as well as representations of their respective zones.

The sports festival which started on 9th March through to 14th March saw new regional records being set in 6 categories.

In the High jump, physically challenged Brenyi Patience of Sovie Vocational/Technical school representing the Lower – North Zone, sets a new record by jumping in 1.56 meters, thus 0.11-meter difference from the existing 1.45meters record held by Afeke Angela from the south in 2008.

In the 200m race for boys, Sodzinshie Anthony from Central zone clocked 22.19 sec. to cancel the existing record held by Sokpoli Justice in 2011 when he clocked 22.89 sec.

In the 400m race also for boys, Attrim Makafui made a statement for himself when he clocked 50.80 Sec to break the record of Fiave Hope from the south who made 51.07 sec in 2011.

In 800m, Dorglo Kennedy from the Upper Mid-South clocked 2minutes 8 sec to cancel a 2011 record of Fefe Christian from the south of 2minutes 62sec.

In Discus, Dikro Charlotte threw her Frisbee as far as 31.42meters past Sovoh Happys’ 26.29meters in 2008.

Whereas in Javelin, Zormelo Kenneth threw 57.36meters distance range to edge out Kporvie Wisdom’ 52.69meters from the south in 2011.

The chairman for this year’s Annual Sports Festival, Mr Ayisa Samuel, congratulated all athletes for exhibiting good sportsmanship and their hidden talents.

He urged them to be serious with their studies and be disciplined.

“I want to congratulate you all for a spectacular, disciplined performance and good sportsmanship”

“I want you to carry along with you all the good things you have learnt here and tell your friends in school about it.”

The just ended Inter-Zonal Sports Festival received trophy sponsorship from Agyengo Sports Foundation, an NGO based in the Ashanti region and Indofood, producers of Indomie instant noodles who provided exercise books and T-shirts to the best athletes in all sporting disciplines.

The baton to host the next edition of the Annual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in 2019 was handed to Upper–North zone by the Central zone which hosted it.

Below are the results

VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION

45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL

HO - 2018

VOLLEYBALL RESULTS - BOYS

ZONES

POSITIONS

SOUTH

1ST

UPPER-MID SOUTH

2ND

UPPER NORTH

3RD

CENTRAL

4TH

LOWER NORTH

5TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

6TH

NORTH

7TH

BEST PLAYER: ALEX AKO – UPPER MID SOUTH

GIRLS

ZONES

POSITIONS

UPPER-MID SOUTH

1ST

SOUTH

2ND

CENTRAL

3RD

LOWER NORTH

4TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

5TH

NORTH

6TH

UPPER NORTH

7TH

BEST AMEZUGBE CELESTINE – UPPER MID SOUTH

HANDBALL RESULTS - BOYS

ZONES

POSITIONS

LOWER NORTH

1ST

CENTRAL

2ND

SOUTH

3RD

UPPER NORTH

4TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

5TH

NORTH

6TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

7TH

BEST PLAYER: QUARCOO RICHARD - CENTRAL

GIRLS

ZONES

POSITIONS

CENTRAL

1ST

SOUTH

2ND

UPPER NORTH

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

4TH

NORTH

5TH

LOWER NORTH

6TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

7TH

BEST PLAYER: CLOTHILDA SAM - CENTRAL

TABLE TENNIS - BOYS

ZONES

POSITIONS

SOUTH

1ST

CENTRAL

2ND

LOWER NORTH

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

4TH

UPPER NORTH

5TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

5TH

NORTH

5TH

BEST PLAYER: EMMANUEL ATIPO - SOUTH

GIRLS

ZONES

POSITIONS

SOUTH

1ST

CENTRAL

2ND

LOWER-MID SOUTH

3RD

NORTH

4TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

5TH

LOWER NORTH

6TH

UPPER NORTH

7TH

BEST PLAYER: RUBY LARTEY - CENTRAL

NETBALL - GIRLS

ZONES

POSITIONS

UPPER-MID SOUTH

1ST

CENTRAL

2ND

LOWER NORTH

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

4TH

SOUTH

5TH

UPPER NORTH

5TH

NORTH

5TH

AZUMAH GLORIA – UPPER MID SOUTH

BASKETBALL

BOYS

ZONES

POSITIONS

LOWER NORTH

1ST

SOUTH

2ND

UPPER-MID SOUTH

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

4TH

CENTRAL

5TH

NORTH

5TH

UPPER NORTH

5TH

BEST PLAYER: DZANDU MICHAEL – LOWER NORTH

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

ZONES

POSITIONS

CENTRAL

1ST

SOUTH

2ND

UPPER-MID SOUTH

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

4TH

UPPER NORTH

5TH

LOWER NORTH

6TH

NORTH

6TH

BEST PLAYER: SASU MILLICENT - CENTRAL

ATHLETICS - 2018

BOYS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

SOUTH

192

1ST

CENTRAL

110

2ND

LOWER-MID SOUTH

79

3RD

UPPER NORTH

78

4TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

73

5TH

LOWER NORTH

39

6TH

NORTH

13

7TH

BEST ATHLETE BOYS DIVISION: SODZINSHIE ANTHONY – CENTRAL ZONE

ATHLETICS - 2018

GIRLS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

SOUTH

137

1ST

UPPER-MID SOUTH

124

2ND

UPPER NORTH

83

3RD

CENTRAL

78

4TH

LOWER NORTH

70

5TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

60

6TH

NORTH

37

7TH

BEST ATHLETE GIRLS DIVISION: GAR DEBORAH – UPPER MID SOUTH

CROSS COUNTRY – 2018`

BOYS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

SOUTH

28

1ST

CENTRAL

30

2ND

UPPER-MID SOUTH

55

3RD

UPPER NORTH

62

4TH

LOWER NORTH

84

5TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

--

6TH

NORTH

--

7TH

CROSS COUNTRY - 2018

GIRLS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

UPPER NORTH

36

1ST

CENTRAL

48

2ND

UPPER-MID SOUTH

50

3RD

SOUTH

57

4TH

LOWER NORTH

75

5TH

NORTH

84

6TH

LOWER-MID SOUTH

123

7TH

SOCCER RESULTS – BOYS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

LOWER-MID SOUTH

13

1ST

CENTRAL

12

2ND

LOWER NORTH

10

3RD

UPPER NORTH

9

4TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

9

5TH

SOUTH

7

6TH

NORTH

4

7TH

BEST PLAYER: VADZE MAWULI – UPPER MID SOUTH

SOCCER RESULTS –GIRLS

ZONES

POINTS

POSITIONS

CENTRAL

12

1ST

SOUTH

11

2ND

UPPER NORTH

10

3RD

LOWER-MID SOUTH

6

4TH

LOWER NORTH

6

5TH

NORTH

6

6TH

UPPER-MID SOUTH

0

7TH

BEST PLAYER: DAWA JENNIFER – UPPER NORTH

