45th Volta Schools And Colleges Inter Zonal Sports Festival Ends
Acorlor Elinam Tilda
The 45thAnnual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in the Volta region has ended successfully with Central and Southern Zones emerging as overall winners in various disciplines at the Ho Sports Stadium.
Seven (7) zones, namely Upper Mid –South, Lower North, Upper North, South, Lower Mid – South, Central and North all took part in eight (8) disciplines at the Ho Stadium and the Mawuli School Park.
The disciplines which comprise of Soccer, Handball, Table Tennis, Athletics, Basketball, Netball, Volleyball and Cross Country saw great individual performances as well as representations of their respective zones.
The sports festival which started on 9th March through to 14th March saw new regional records being set in 6 categories.
In the High jump, physically challenged Brenyi Patience of Sovie Vocational/Technical school representing the Lower – North Zone, sets a new record by jumping in 1.56 meters, thus 0.11-meter difference from the existing 1.45meters record held by Afeke Angela from the south in 2008.
In the 200m race for boys, Sodzinshie Anthony from Central zone clocked 22.19 sec. to cancel the existing record held by Sokpoli Justice in 2011 when he clocked 22.89 sec.
In the 400m race also for boys, Attrim Makafui made a statement for himself when he clocked 50.80 Sec to break the record of Fiave Hope from the south who made 51.07 sec in 2011.
In 800m, Dorglo Kennedy from the Upper Mid-South clocked 2minutes 8 sec to cancel a 2011 record of Fefe Christian from the south of 2minutes 62sec.
In Discus, Dikro Charlotte threw her Frisbee as far as 31.42meters past Sovoh Happys’ 26.29meters in 2008.
Whereas in Javelin, Zormelo Kenneth threw 57.36meters distance range to edge out Kporvie Wisdom’ 52.69meters from the south in 2011.
The chairman for this year’s Annual Sports Festival, Mr Ayisa Samuel, congratulated all athletes for exhibiting good sportsmanship and their hidden talents.
He urged them to be serious with their studies and be disciplined.
“I want to congratulate you all for a spectacular, disciplined performance and good sportsmanship”
“I want you to carry along with you all the good things you have learnt here and tell your friends in school about it.”
The just ended Inter-Zonal Sports Festival received trophy sponsorship from Agyengo Sports Foundation, an NGO based in the Ashanti region and Indofood, producers of Indomie instant noodles who provided exercise books and T-shirts to the best athletes in all sporting disciplines.
The baton to host the next edition of the Annual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in 2019 was handed to Upper–North zone by the Central zone which hosted it.
Below are the results VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018 VOLLEYBALL RESULTS - BOYS ZONES POSITIONS SOUTH 1ST UPPER-MID SOUTH 2ND UPPER NORTH 3RD CENTRAL 4TH LOWER NORTH 5TH LOWER-MID SOUTH 6TH NORTH 7TH BEST PLAYER: ALEX AKO – UPPER MID SOUTH
GIRLS ZONES POSITIONS UPPER-MID SOUTH 1ST SOUTH 2ND CENTRAL 3RD LOWER NORTH 4TH LOWER-MID SOUTH 5TH NORTH 6TH UPPER NORTH 7TH BEST AMEZUGBE CELESTINE – UPPER MID SOUTH
VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018 HANDBALL RESULTS - BOYS ZONES POSITIONS LOWER NORTH 1ST CENTRAL 2ND SOUTH 3RD UPPER NORTH 4TH LOWER-MID SOUTH 5TH NORTH 6TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 7TH BEST PLAYER: QUARCOO RICHARD - CENTRAL GIRLS ZONES POSITIONS CENTRAL 1ST SOUTH 2ND UPPER NORTH 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 4TH NORTH 5TH LOWER NORTH 6TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 7TH BEST PLAYER: CLOTHILDA SAM - CENTRAL VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018 TABLE TENNIS - BOYS ZONES POSITIONS SOUTH 1ST CENTRAL 2ND LOWER NORTH 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 4TH UPPER NORTH 5TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 5TH NORTH 5TH BEST PLAYER: EMMANUEL ATIPO - SOUTH GIRLS ZONES POSITIONS SOUTH 1ST CENTRAL 2ND LOWER-MID SOUTH 3RD NORTH 4TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 5TH LOWER NORTH 6TH UPPER NORTH 7TH BEST PLAYER: RUBY LARTEY - CENTRAL VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018 NETBALL - GIRLS ZONES POSITIONS UPPER-MID SOUTH 1ST CENTRAL 2ND LOWER NORTH 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 4TH SOUTH 5TH UPPER NORTH 5TH NORTH 5TH AZUMAH GLORIA – UPPER MID SOUTH BASKETBALL BOYS ZONES POSITIONS LOWER NORTH 1ST SOUTH 2ND UPPER-MID SOUTH 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 4TH CENTRAL 5TH NORTH 5TH UPPER NORTH 5TH BEST PLAYER: DZANDU MICHAEL – LOWER NORTH BASKETBALL GIRLS ZONES POSITIONS CENTRAL 1ST SOUTH 2ND UPPER-MID SOUTH 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 4TH UPPER NORTH 5TH LOWER NORTH 6TH NORTH 6TH BEST PLAYER: SASU MILLICENT - CENTRAL ATHLETICS - 2018 BOYS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS SOUTH 192 1ST CENTRAL 110 2ND LOWER-MID SOUTH 79 3RD UPPER NORTH 78 4TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 73 5TH LOWER NORTH 39 6TH NORTH 13 7TH BEST ATHLETE BOYS DIVISION: SODZINSHIE ANTHONY – CENTRAL ZONE
ATHLETICS - 2018 GIRLS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS SOUTH 137 1ST UPPER-MID SOUTH 124 2ND UPPER NORTH 83 3RD CENTRAL 78 4TH LOWER NORTH 70 5TH LOWER-MID SOUTH 60 6TH NORTH 37 7TH BEST ATHLETE GIRLS DIVISION: GAR DEBORAH – UPPER MID SOUTH
CROSS COUNTRY – 2018` BOYS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS SOUTH 28 1ST CENTRAL 30 2ND UPPER-MID SOUTH 55 3RD UPPER NORTH 62 4TH LOWER NORTH 84 5TH LOWER-MID SOUTH -- 6TH NORTH -- 7TH CROSS COUNTRY - 2018 GIRLS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS UPPER NORTH 36 1ST CENTRAL 48 2ND UPPER-MID SOUTH 50 3RD SOUTH 57 4TH LOWER NORTH 75 5TH NORTH 84 6TH LOWER-MID SOUTH 123 7TH SOCCER RESULTS – BOYS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS LOWER-MID SOUTH 13 1ST CENTRAL 12 2ND LOWER NORTH 10 3RD UPPER NORTH 9 4TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 9 5TH SOUTH 7 6TH NORTH 4 7TH BEST PLAYER: VADZE MAWULI – UPPER MID SOUTH
SOCCER RESULTS –GIRLS ZONES POINTS POSITIONS CENTRAL 12 1ST SOUTH 11 2ND UPPER NORTH 10 3RD LOWER-MID SOUTH 6 4TH LOWER NORTH 6 5TH NORTH 6 6TH UPPER-MID SOUTH 0 7TH BEST PLAYER: DAWA JENNIFER – UPPER NORTH
29196802 1565359513533514 6571175297159266304 O (1)
29214981 1565359626866836 9117549269656535040 O (1)
45th Volta Schools And Colleges Inter Zonal Sports Festival Ends
The 45th Annual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in the Volta region has ended successfully with Central and Southern Zones emerging as overall winners in various disciplines at the Ho Sports Stadium.
Seven (7) zones, namely Upper Mid –South, Lower North, Upper North, South, Lower Mid – South, Central and North all took part in eight (8) disciplines at the Ho Stadium and the Mawuli School Park.
The disciplines which comprise of Soccer, Handball, Table Tennis, Athletics, Basketball, Netball, Volleyball and Cross Country saw great individual performances as well as representations of their respective zones.
The sports festival which started on 9th March through to 14th March saw new regional records being set in 6 categories.
In the High jump, physically challenged Brenyi Patience of Sovie Vocational/Technical school representing the Lower – North Zone, sets a new record by jumping in 1.56 meters, thus 0.11-meter difference from the existing 1.45meters record held by Afeke Angela from the south in 2008.
In the 200m race for boys, Sodzinshie Anthony from Central zone clocked 22.19 sec. to cancel the existing record held by Sokpoli Justice in 2011 when he clocked 22.89 sec.
In the 400m race also for boys, Attrim Makafui made a statement for himself when he clocked 50.80 Sec to break the record of Fiave Hope from the south who made 51.07 sec in 2011.
In 800m, Dorglo Kennedy from the Upper Mid-South clocked 2minutes 8 sec to cancel a 2011 record of Fefe Christian from the south of 2minutes 62sec.
In Discus, Dikro Charlotte threw her Frisbee as far as 31.42meters past Sovoh Happys’ 26.29meters in 2008.
Whereas in Javelin, Zormelo Kenneth threw 57.36meters distance range to edge out Kporvie Wisdom’ 52.69meters from the south in 2011.
The chairman for this year’s Annual Sports Festival, Mr Ayisa Samuel, congratulated all athletes for exhibiting good sportsmanship and their hidden talents.
He urged them to be serious with their studies and be disciplined.
“I want to congratulate you all for a spectacular, disciplined performance and good sportsmanship”
“I want you to carry along with you all the good things you have learnt here and tell your friends in school about it.”
The just ended Inter-Zonal Sports Festival received trophy sponsorship from Agyengo Sports Foundation, an NGO based in the Ashanti region and Indofood, producers of Indomie instant noodles who provided exercise books and T-shirts to the best athletes in all sporting disciplines.
The baton to host the next edition of the Annual Inter-Zonal Sports Festival in 2019 was handed to Upper–North zone by the Central zone which hosted it.
Below are the results
VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018
VOLLEYBALL RESULTS - BOYS
ZONES
POSITIONS
SOUTH
1ST
UPPER-MID SOUTH
2ND
UPPER NORTH
3RD
CENTRAL
4TH
LOWER NORTH
5TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
6TH
NORTH
7TH
BEST PLAYER: ALEX AKO – UPPER MID SOUTH
GIRLS
ZONES
POSITIONS
UPPER-MID SOUTH
1ST
SOUTH
2ND
CENTRAL
3RD
LOWER NORTH
4TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
5TH
NORTH
6TH
UPPER NORTH
7TH
BEST AMEZUGBE CELESTINE – UPPER MID SOUTH
VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018
HANDBALL RESULTS - BOYS
ZONES
POSITIONS
LOWER NORTH
1ST
CENTRAL
2ND
SOUTH
3RD
UPPER NORTH
4TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
5TH
NORTH
6TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
7TH
BEST PLAYER: QUARCOO RICHARD - CENTRAL
GIRLS
ZONES
POSITIONS
CENTRAL
1ST
SOUTH
2ND
UPPER NORTH
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
4TH
NORTH
5TH
LOWER NORTH
6TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
7TH
BEST PLAYER: CLOTHILDA SAM - CENTRAL
VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018
TABLE TENNIS - BOYS
ZONES
POSITIONS
SOUTH
1ST
CENTRAL
2ND
LOWER NORTH
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
4TH
UPPER NORTH
5TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
5TH
NORTH
5TH
BEST PLAYER: EMMANUEL ATIPO - SOUTH
GIRLS
ZONES
POSITIONS
SOUTH
1ST
CENTRAL
2ND
LOWER-MID SOUTH
3RD
NORTH
4TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
5TH
LOWER NORTH
6TH
UPPER NORTH
7TH
BEST PLAYER: RUBY LARTEY - CENTRAL
VOLTA REGION SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES SPORTS ASSOCIATION
45TH ANNUAL SECOND CYCLE REGIONAL SCHOOL SPORTS FESTIVAL
HO - 2018
NETBALL - GIRLS
ZONES
POSITIONS
UPPER-MID SOUTH
1ST
CENTRAL
2ND
LOWER NORTH
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
4TH
SOUTH
5TH
UPPER NORTH
5TH
NORTH
5TH
AZUMAH GLORIA – UPPER MID SOUTH
BASKETBALL
BOYS
ZONES
POSITIONS
LOWER NORTH
1ST
SOUTH
2ND
UPPER-MID SOUTH
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
4TH
CENTRAL
5TH
NORTH
5TH
UPPER NORTH
5TH
BEST PLAYER: DZANDU MICHAEL – LOWER NORTH
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
ZONES
POSITIONS
CENTRAL
1ST
SOUTH
2ND
UPPER-MID SOUTH
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
4TH
UPPER NORTH
5TH
LOWER NORTH
6TH
NORTH
6TH
BEST PLAYER: SASU MILLICENT - CENTRAL
ATHLETICS - 2018
BOYS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
SOUTH
192
1ST
CENTRAL
110
2ND
LOWER-MID SOUTH
79
3RD
UPPER NORTH
78
4TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
73
5TH
LOWER NORTH
39
6TH
NORTH
13
7TH
BEST ATHLETE BOYS DIVISION: SODZINSHIE ANTHONY – CENTRAL ZONE
ATHLETICS - 2018
GIRLS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
SOUTH
137
1ST
UPPER-MID SOUTH
124
2ND
UPPER NORTH
83
3RD
CENTRAL
78
4TH
LOWER NORTH
70
5TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
60
6TH
NORTH
37
7TH
BEST ATHLETE GIRLS DIVISION: GAR DEBORAH – UPPER MID SOUTH
CROSS COUNTRY – 2018`
BOYS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
SOUTH
28
1ST
CENTRAL
30
2ND
UPPER-MID SOUTH
55
3RD
UPPER NORTH
62
4TH
LOWER NORTH
84
5TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
--
6TH
NORTH
--
7TH
CROSS COUNTRY - 2018
GIRLS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
UPPER NORTH
36
1ST
CENTRAL
48
2ND
UPPER-MID SOUTH
50
3RD
SOUTH
57
4TH
LOWER NORTH
75
5TH
NORTH
84
6TH
LOWER-MID SOUTH
123
7TH
SOCCER RESULTS – BOYS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
LOWER-MID SOUTH
13
1ST
CENTRAL
12
2ND
LOWER NORTH
10
3RD
UPPER NORTH
9
4TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
9
5TH
SOUTH
7
6TH
NORTH
4
7TH
BEST PLAYER: VADZE MAWULI – UPPER MID SOUTH
SOCCER RESULTS –GIRLS
ZONES
POINTS
POSITIONS
CENTRAL
12
1ST
SOUTH
11
2ND
UPPER NORTH
10
3RD
LOWER-MID SOUTH
6
4TH
LOWER NORTH
6
5TH
NORTH
6
6TH
UPPER-MID SOUTH
0
7TH
BEST PLAYER: DAWA JENNIFER – UPPER NORTH
29196802 1565359513533514 6571175297159266304 O (1)
29214981 1565359626866836 9117549269656535040 O (1)
29216096 1565359003533565 4963902031375892480 O
29217073 1565359550200177 4662734286015692800 O