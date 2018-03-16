Ghanaian Midfielder Gershon Koffie Set To Return To New England Revolution

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie is expected to return to New England Revolution from Hammarby IF.

Koffie made 45 appearances for the Revs in two years, including 40 starts while racking up nearly 2500 minutes of playing time and four assists in the 2016 campaign.

Even with the addition of Wilfried Zahibo this offseason, the Revs depth at holding midfield was fairly thin mostly because of the loss of Koffie back to Sweden.

Re-acquiring Gershon for 2018 gives the Revs another starting option at holding midfield and at worst provides a tremendous option off the bench for late in games.

It is not clear if this is a permanent transfer or another loan, regardless, having Koffie back on the roster makes the Revs a better team.

