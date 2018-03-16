Opare Addo Advises Hearts of Oak Fans To Lower Expectations Ahead Of GPL Season

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has urged their supporters to lower their expectations ahead of the forthcoming season though he pointed out their desire to clinch the league title.

The Accra-based last won the Ghana Premier League title in 2009 and finished third last season with 48 points, nine points behind winners Aduana Stars. The Accra-based team also lost the FA Cup final 3-1 to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

However, Opare Addo has implored their teeming fans to keep calm ahead of the season despite their demanding desire to lift the trophy.

"Hearts of Oak is big and the expectations from supporters are always very high but like I've always said, if we want to achieve our goals and be able to win the league title, we have to take it match after match," Opare declared on Happy FM.

"However, I want to say that we'll compete for the top-most award, that's the premier league title."

Hearts will begin their 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season with a game against newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders.

