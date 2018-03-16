Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief Optimistic Of Club Ending Title Drought

The Chairman of the Central Regional Chapters Committee of Hearts of Oak, Andrew Forson has set his sights on his outfit ending their long league title drought in the forthcoming Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have gone nine years without tasting glory in the Ghana Premier League.

The Rainbow Club have in recent time come close to ending that drought after finishing 3rd for the last two seasons.

Following reports that the court case between the Ghana Football Association and Great Olympics which has foiled the start of the league has come to a close after the latter's case was dismissed on Thursday, clearing the path for the top-flight matches to commence.

And Forson has expressed his upbeat about their chances of lifting the championship this term.

'Last week, the National Chapters Committee along with Regional Executives met the new Managing Director, Mark Noonan and per what I saw, I think God being on our side, we shall win this season's league' said Andrew Forson.

'In early 2000, my darling club took over the domestic league and also conquered Africa' he remembered adding.

'Those days the unity was solid and people from all over the country who were Hearts fans will join hands and help the team to achieve its goal. For some time, it hasn't been like that. But per what I saw last week, we're winning this season's league' Forson boasted.

Hearts start their season with an away fixture to newly promoted side, Techiman Eleven Wonders.

