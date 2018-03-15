Tema-based Charles Bulu has been appointed as the centre referee for the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League Week I top-liner between WAFA and Asante Kotoko at Sogakope on Sunday.
Officials For GPL Matchday One Named
Tema-based Charles Bulu has been appointed as the centre referee for the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League Week I top-liner between WAFA and Asante Kotoko at Sogakope on Sunday.
The Immigration Officer will be assisted by Philip Darko and Nii Kotei Kotey.
In Techiman, Bernard Dunfe will be the middle man when newcomers Eleven Wonders hosts giants Hearts of Oak.
On the lines will be Ouedraogo Dawood and Augustin Akugre
Below are the Match officials for Matchday One:
ADUANA STARS VS LIBERTY PROF. (Postponed)
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Latif Adaari Abdul
Asst 1: Badiu Ibrahim
Asst 2: Eric Nantiere
4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo
Match Commissioner: Osei Tutu
WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: Philip Darko
Asst 2: Nii Kotei Kotey
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi
ELEVEN WONDERS VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park
Referee: Bernard Dunfe
Asst 1: Ouedraogo Dawood
Asst 2: Augustin Akugre
4th Ref: Prosper Adii
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS
Venue: Len Clay, Obuasi
Referee: Issaka Afful
Asst 1: Falla Rahman
Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref: J. Akrofi Amenya
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
EBUSUA DWARFS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Samuel Suka
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai
DREAMS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Dawu
Referee: Ali Alhassan
Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya
Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: Leanier Addy
MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Alex Nsiah
Asst 1: Richard Appiah
Asst 2: Safo Adade
4th Ref: Justice A. Poku
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
INTER ALLIES VS BECHEM UTD (SATURDAY )
Venue: Tema
Referee: Dally Gagba
Asst 1: Alex Anning
Asst 2: Emurana Salifu
4th Ref: Isaac Quaye
Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah