Officials For GPL Matchday One Named

Tema-based Charles Bulu has been appointed as the centre referee for the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League Week I top-liner between WAFA and Asante Kotoko at Sogakope on Sunday.

The Immigration Officer will be assisted by Philip Darko and Nii Kotei Kotey.

In Techiman, Bernard Dunfe will be the middle man when newcomers Eleven Wonders hosts giants Hearts of Oak.

On the lines will be Ouedraogo Dawood and Augustin Akugre

Below are the Match officials for Matchday One:

ADUANA STARS VS LIBERTY PROF. (Postponed)

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Latif Adaari Abdul

Asst 1: Badiu Ibrahim

Asst 2: Eric Nantiere

4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo

Match Commissioner: Osei Tutu

WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: Philip Darko

Asst 2: Nii Kotei Kotey

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: Ofori Antwi

ELEVEN WONDERS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: Nana Ameyaw Park

Referee: Bernard Dunfe

Asst 1: Ouedraogo Dawood

Asst 2: Augustin Akugre

4th Ref: Prosper Adii

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

ASHANTIGOLD VS WA ALL STARS

Venue: Len Clay, Obuasi

Referee: Issaka Afful

Asst 1: Falla Rahman

Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref: J. Akrofi Amenya

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

EBUSUA DWARFS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Samuel Suka

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: C.W. Okai

DREAMS FC VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: Dawu

Referee: Ali Alhassan

Asst 1: Alhassan Yahaya

Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: Leanier Addy

MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Alex Nsiah

Asst 1: Richard Appiah

Asst 2: Safo Adade

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

INTER ALLIES VS BECHEM UTD (SATURDAY )

Venue: Tema

Referee: Dally Gagba

Asst 1: Alex Anning

Asst 2: Emurana Salifu

4th Ref: Isaac Quaye

Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah