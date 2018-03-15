Besiktas Charged By Uefa After Cat Runs On Pitch And Delays Match

Besiktas have been charged by Uefa after a cat ran on to the pitch during Wednesday’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

The match was stopped early in the second half after the animal jumped from an advertising hoarding and ran to near a corner flag, just off the playing area, before leaping back into the stand.

The charge alleges “insufficient organisation” and was among three issued to the Turkish club by Uefa. The others relate to the throwing of objects and blocked stairways during Bayern’s 3-1 win, which took the German club through 8-1 on aggregate.

It was not the only eye-catching Uefa charge. Roma were charged for time-wasting by a ballboy who was pushed over an advertising board by Shakhtar Donetsk’s Facundo Ferreira. The player shoved the ballboy in response to a delay in returning the ball late in Roma’s 1-0 Champions League win on Tuesday.

Players clashed after the incident and Ferreira was booked. He apologised on Shakhtar’s Twitter account. Roma went through on away goals.

Uefa said the case related to disciplinary rules governing ethical conduct and sportsmanship by club staff. Roma were also charged for fans lighting and throwing fireworks.