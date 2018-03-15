There's No Need To Play Ghana Premier League This Season - Karela FC GM

Karela United General Manager Lawrence Cudjoe wants the Ghana Football Association to forget about playing this season's Premier League because of time constraints.

The federation has less than three months to organize the delayed 2017/2018 season before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

It looks highly impossible and the repercussions will be dire for both players and clubs.

Cudjoe told Takoradi based Spice FM: ''Let's not forget the World Cup is just around the corner. We can't finish playing the league before it starts.

''So, if we don't take care, we might play a lot of midweek matches which will result in the players getting tired.

''That's why I'm saying, we should forfeit this [season's] league and plan well for the next season.''

